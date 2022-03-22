SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have been charged in connection with the February shooting death of Tykeil Fleming at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, 25-year-old Malik Smith has been charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime in the February 11 shooting.

Sharlize Burgos has been charged with Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a report of shots fired at The Springs apartments on Concert Way in Boiling Springs.

Malik Smith, left and Sharlize Burgos, right (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

While responding to that scene, they received another 911 call from a man stating that he and his cousin crashed their vehicle and that his cousin had been shot.

Investigators said witnesses told them that a man fired multiple shots at two other men at the apartment complex and then got into a silver vehicle and left the scene.

Deputies responding to the crash found Tykeil Fleming lying across the front seat of the car with an apparent gunshot wound.

Fleming was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said multiple vehicles and apartments were hit by gunfire and they found 18 shell casings.

Spartanburg County deputies said that they determined that the shooting was domestic related.

The woman Tykeil Fleming was visiting at the apartment complex, Sharlize Burgos, was identified by investigators as suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they attempted to speak to Burgos the morning after the shooting but she had fled to New Jersey.

Burgos was arrested in Camden County, New Jersey on March 15.

Malik Smith was arrested on March 16 in Spartanburg, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.

Burgos is being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting extradition.