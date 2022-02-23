SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Five people are behind bars in Spartanburg County, accused of distributing fentanyl. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the case has been investigated since 2021 as a part of the county-wide effort to combat recent overdoses.

“We’ve got a significant problem. I don’t think it’s just Spartanburg County, Greenville County’s got problems; everywhere has got problems and we are going to try to face this head on and try and solve it,” said Rusty Clevenger, Spartanburg County Coroner.

According to Spartanburg County leaders, drug and overdose cases are increasing at an alarming rate. In 2020, the county investigated almost 100 cases involving fentanyl. One year later, in 2021, that number more than tripled.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Opioid Investigations involving Fentanyl:

Year Number of Cases 2019 40 2020 95 2021 344 2022 (January) 53

“I am still frustrated as you guys are. I am not settled that we are having all this crime in our county,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an increased number of deaths have also been investigated as a result of the drug use.

Spartanburg County Drug Overdose Deaths

Year Total Overdose Deaths Fentanyl-Related Deaths 2019 83 28 2020 115 60 January-October 2021 116 89

“Drug dealers do not care about you. They care about the money that you bring to them,” said Clevenger. “I’ve got people dying right and left and I’ve got families left behind with questions that sometimes I can’t answer and it’s heartbreaking.”

But how are law enforcement agencies working to track down those responsible for the county opioid issue, specifically involving fentanyl? According to the Sheriff’s Office, it involves lengthy investigations into “fentanyl houses” and dealers. However, deputies say it can be challenging to spot.

“There really is no way, because with meth, you can smell and see the stuff laying around. One thing that I know you could do if you think there may be fentanyl there, is count how many times the ambulance goes out. There are ways that the community knows that there is something going on at this house, but we don’t know what exactly. There may be a lot of people there.”

According to Sheriff Wright, the best way to help is by speaking up.

“Let a deputy know. Let somebody know,” said Wright. “Don’t just know something and don’t say something, because we are losing young folks like crazy. They are taking one pill, and they are never waking up again.”

The Sheriff’s Office said a large part of their investigation efforts stem from the community. You can help in reporting suspicious activity by calling their non-emergency line at (864) 503-4500.



