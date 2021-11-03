Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office partners with U.S. Army to fill positions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army are working together to fill local law enforcement positions with veterans.

The ceremonial event was held Wednesday morning USC Upstate.

The event started with the guard presenting the colors, setting the tone for the unique ceremony to bridge the gap between public and military service.

“Being able to do this ceremony is a key step as we rebuild the momentum we need to build the army,”

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Brian Meister said.

With signatures on the dotted line and a hand shake, the United States Army and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office formalized the deal that gives men and women retiring from the armed forces an opportunity to work for the sheriff’s office in Spartanburg.

Gunnery Sergeant Joshua Knisely currently holds dual positions, serving 17 years the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and 18.5 years with the Marine Corp. He shared how his skills overlap.

“Your intuitiveness, your work ethic, those types of things and for the past couple of years leadership,” Sheriff’s Office and Marine Corp Joshua Knisely said.

The U.S. Army’s program has been around since 2000. It creates partnerships with the army and corporations, companies and public agencies. soldiers are guaranteed a job interview with companies after leaving the service.

“It sets veterans coming out of their contracts with the army for future career without a gap. without that critical piece, they go between the army and actual career forward in civilian life,” U.S. Army Captain Anthony Petrilli said.

These soldiers are trained and already have years of on-the-job experience. This new partnership helps soldiers see a future beyond the military.

“The rules of engagement are a little different, but our training staff is above and beyond anybody that I know of we really do a good job of transitioning, whether you worked at BI-LO or come from the military,” Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

Banking on the programs success, organizers are planning to meet with state leaders to take it state-wide.

The pays job database enables partners to plan future hiring needs ten years out for regular Army, Army Reserve, National Guard and ROTC cadets, job opportunities are available across the country.