SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Friday published the yield from its Operation Rolling Thunder.

The highway enforcement campaign ran from Monday through Thursday. SCSO deputies coordinated the operation while roughly 150 law enforcement officers from 10 different agencies conducted it.

In total, officers stopped 686 passenger vehicles, 45 buses and 109 commercial motor vehicles.

Below are the types and totals of drugs seized during the operation.

Marijuana – 9,120.9 grams

Wax – 132 grams

Mushrooms – 84 grams

Ecstasy – 5 grams

Cocaine – 91,159.2 grams

Methamphetamines – 2.5 grams

Fentanyl – 2,574 grams

Prescription drugs – 11.5 grams

The campaign also led to the arrest of four wanted fugitives. Officers also seized stolen firearms and $505,102 worth of currency.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said no officers were injured. The sole injury from the campaign was to a person during a traffic stop.

“We did have one guy that got bit by a dog,” Wright said, “but when you have a gun, have drugs, won’t comply and try to hurt the officer, that’s what those animals are for.”

Wright said this year’s operation was smaller than in years past but was just as effective. Officers reportedly seized 20,000 fentanyl pills.

“One of our in-house doctors here will tell you that one fentanyl pill will kill you,” Wright said. “We were able to get 20,000 off the streets of Spartanburg County.”