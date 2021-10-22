Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office retired head chaplain passes away

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a retired head chaplain has passed away.

According to a Facebook post, retired Head Chaplain Jerry Clevenger passed away Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chaplain Clevenger served as a volunteer Chaplain with the Spartanburg City Police Dept. for 13 years before coming Full-Time Head Chaplain at the SCSO in 2005.

During Chaplain Clevenger time with the sheriff’s office he began the annual Sheriff’s Office Prayer Breakfast, and planned numerous SCSO Chaplains Benevolent Golf Fundraiser.

Chaplain Clevenger retired in 2013.

Chaplain Clevenger is the father of current Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.