SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in “Packing the Backs” for school-aged children in foster care.

According to the sheriff’s office, the goal is to get new backpacks for the children filled with the necessary supplies to take with them on the first day of school as it will set them up for a successful year and brighten their day.

The sheriff’s office will be collecting backpacks until Wednesday, August 2. Backpacks can be dropped off at the front desk of the sheriff’s office, located at 8045 Howard Street.

A list of necessary items was provided to help one get started:

character backpacks

pocket folders

3-ring binders

composition notebooks

notebook paper

crayons

colored pencils

markers

glue sticks

erasers

pencil sharpeners

scissors

rulers

packs of pens and pencils

highlighters

index cards

dry erase markers

pencil boxes/pouches

If you have any questions, please call Corporal Lynn Hayes at (864) 809-4456 or email victim assistance Donna Phillips at dphillips@spartanurgcounty.org.