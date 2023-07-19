SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in “Packing the Backs” for school-aged children in foster care.
According to the sheriff’s office, the goal is to get new backpacks for the children filled with the necessary supplies to take with them on the first day of school as it will set them up for a successful year and brighten their day.
The sheriff’s office will be collecting backpacks until Wednesday, August 2. Backpacks can be dropped off at the front desk of the sheriff’s office, located at 8045 Howard Street.
A list of necessary items was provided to help one get started:
- character backpacks
- pocket folders
- 3-ring binders
- composition notebooks
- notebook paper
- crayons
- colored pencils
- markers
- glue sticks
- erasers
- pencil sharpeners
- scissors
- rulers
- packs of pens and pencils
- highlighters
- index cards
- dry erase markers
- pencil boxes/pouches
If you have any questions, please call Corporal Lynn Hayes at (864) 809-4456 or email victim assistance Donna Phillips at dphillips@spartanurgcounty.org.