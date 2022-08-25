SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the public about a phone scammer pretending to be from their department.

Lieutenant Bobo said several calls had been made to their office about a man pretending to be “Sheriff Wright” over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office said the scammer is spoofing the office’s phone number; (864) 503-4500

Lieutenant Bobo also said the scammer told people on the phone “they are under some sort of investigation.”

Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware Sheriff Wright has not made any calls like these, and urges the public not to give out any personal or financial information to the man impersonating him.

Lieutenant Bobo said if any person has been scammed out of any money, file a report so that it can be investigated.