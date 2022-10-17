SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested Monday morning after school officials found a weapon inside her vehicle at school in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg County School District 3, a student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center smelling like marijuana.

As part of safety protocol, her vehicle was searched. Daniel Morgan’s director and assistant director found a weapon inside the vehicle.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This incident remains under investigation.