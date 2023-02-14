SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some Spartanburg County students were spreading the love on Valentine’s Day by giving back to their community.

A group of Cannons Elementary School Students spent Tuesday morning at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, volunteering their time and handing out Valentine’s Day treats.

“It’s been really exciting because we’re helping out to give to people in need and everything,” said 5th grader Kimberly Finch.

The group spent several hours volunteering and learned how to pack food bags and treats.

“We get to see how they work their jobs, and it inspires us,” said 5th grader Elijah McDaniel.

Then, the students helped hand items out to those in need.

“A lot of people were very thankful that we were giving them candy bags, food, and everything. It was just really great to see,” said Finch.

Lou Sartor, the Soup Kitchen’s executive director, said the students were a major help, as they worked to feed those in need.

“Hunger is here every day and we do all that we can to try to eradicate it, as much as we can,” said Sartor.

She hopes the students learned something valuable during their time volunteering.

“Love abounds here. We see Valentine’s Day here every day because we show that love and I want them to take that as a learning experience too, to always show love and compassion,” said Sartor.

Some of the students said it was an eye-opening experience.

“I’m very lucky that I can just go home and have food waiting for me,” said Finch.

They also said they’d share what they learned with their classmates.

“I would tell them that everybody should we be thankful that they don’t have to worry about not having food to eat and everything,” said Finch.

The students encouraged others to volunteer and spread the love in their community.

“The favorite thing I worked on today is helping the people out and helping get set up,” said McDaniel.

The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen is open every day, starting at 11:30 a.m. People can learn more about the soup kitchen and how to volunteer online.