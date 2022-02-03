Spartanburg Co. talks about using American Rescue Plan fund to improve infrastructure

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Up to $62 million in federal funds will be spent to improve a number of things in Spartanburg County.

Officials with the county said they already have $31 million in the bank through American Rescue Plan funds.

Now, they’re discussing where to put the money.

Some ideas are fixing roads, improving water and sewer, and expanding broadband in the county.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to change Spartanburg forever,” said David Britt.

Britt, Chairman of Economic Development, said restrictions around the American Rescue Plan funds have eased recently. He says they have received the first half of the $62 million and can now use the funds for things like improving roads.

“Our roads are in terrible shape, we know it. As we have all the success of bringing in these people, these companies in, we’ve got to improve our infrastructure. This American Rescue Plan will give us the ability to do it,” said Britt.

Resident Samantha Weiss agreed.

“I do think we need to invest in our roads. I mean, as a testament, we drive on Highway 9 all the time,” she said.

Another thing on the ‘to do’ list is expanding broadband in the county.

“People were having to work from home, children were having to do virtual classes and it was just a disaster,” said Britt.

“I want [my daughter] to obviously, like, to not fall behind. So, the only way to do that really is with the internet,” said Weiss.

The council is talking about improving water and sewer systems, as well.

“You wouldn’t think in 2022 that there are areas that actually need, ya know, sewer and water. There are. Even in Spartanburg County,” said Britt.

Weiss also wants to see the funds going towards other things.

“On the human side, I think we to invest more in easier access to childcare around here,” said Weiss.

Britt said the county will receive the second half of the $62 million next year. Council is also considering a meeting to get public feedback about which projects should take precedence.