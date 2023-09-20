SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Council on Monday approved borrowing $30.3 million for road improvement projects.

The county will use bonds to fund repairs for nine widening and improvement projects.

County Councilman David Britt said the projects represent safety concerns in need of attention.

“This is like a patient being at the hospital having a heart attack,” he said. “You’re going to get them into the operating room first versus the person with the broken leg that can be triaged.”

If the person having a heart attack represents Lightwood Knot Road and the other projects on the list, the person with the broken leg needing triage represents hundreds of other projects the county wants to address using its proposed penny sales tax extension.

The bonds are set to go on sale later in 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024, according to Britt.

Here is the full list of projects: