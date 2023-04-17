SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County officials are gearing up to host the 2023 Smoke Detector/Weather Radio Blitz.

The blitz is set to begin Monday.

Officials with the county are partnering with different agencies to cover different neighborhoods in the area to make sure that everyone is prepared and safe during storms and fires.

The team finished over 600 weather readies that are now programmed.

Free weather alert radios and smoke detectors will be given out to make sure everyone has the tools necessary to keep themselves safe.

According to the Spartanburg County Emergency Management, this is just the start of what will be numerous blitzes to last summer.

If you would like a free weather alert radio, you can contact Spartanburg County. For a free smoke detector, contact your local fire department.