SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County residents will have a chance to get rid of any toxic or hazardous materials on Saturday.

The annual event is the only one of its kind in the Upstate and is only for Spartanburg County residents.

Volunteers will collect any hazardous materials that may be laying around your house or garage.

Things that can be collected:

Aerosols

Antifreeze

Batteries

Brake fluid

Cleaners

Corrosive liquids and solids

Fertilizers

Flammable liquids and solids

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Furniture polish, waxes, etc.

Mercury debris

Paint and paint thinners

Pesticides and poisons

Propane and other gas cylinders

Swimming pool chemicals

Used motor oil

When it comes to liquids, organizers recommend bringing them to the event because they need to be turned into a solid before taking them to a landfill.

Several steps need to be taken before taking liquids to the landfill and sometimes people will take to dumping the fluids down the drain.

“A lot of times people don’t really understand what they’re supposed to do to dispose of it and will wind up putting it into the landfill as a free-flowing liquid which we do not accept,” Said event volunteer Jes Sdao.

Sdao said, “or they will dump it down the drain or flush it down the toilet and it’s actually worse.”

There is also a list of things that will not be accepted or collected:

Ammunition

Asbestos

Electronics

Medical Waste

Contractors/Construction materials

Radioactive materials

Business, commercial or agricultural waste

Explosives

People will also have the chance to buy rain collection barrels for $95.

The event is Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Administration Building at 366 N. Church Street.

Drivers are told to enter from Magnolia Street and can stay in their cars while volunteers collect the materials from their vehicle.