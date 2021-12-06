Spartanburg Co. to host first-ever county-wide hiring event

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is hosting its first-ever county-wide hiring event.

Officials said the event will take place on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center located at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.

According to the county, they will have representatives from several departments including:

  • Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center
  • Spartanburg County 911
  • Spartanburg County EMS
  • Spartanburg County Solictor’s Office
  • Spartanburg County Public Works
  • Spartanburg County Assessor’s Office
  • Spartanburg County Register of Deeds

The goal behind this event is to showcase each of the departments and further illustrate why Spartanburg County is one of the best places to work, the county said. They hope that, by holding this job fair, they would be able to recruit even more talented, qualified individuals to the Spartanburg County team.

Some employers will be available for interviews, according to officials.

For a list of current job openings, click here.

