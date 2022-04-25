SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County will host a hiring event Tuesday.

The hiring event will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center located at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive in Spartanburg.

According to the county, there will be representatives from several departments including:

  • Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center
  • Spartanburg County 911
  • Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation
  • Spartanburg County Assessor’s Office
  • Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office
  • Spartanburg County Public Works

Representatives can talk to you about open positions (both full-time and part-time).

If you are interested, you can attend the hiring event to apply or get a head start by filling out the application online.