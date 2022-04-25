SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County will host a hiring event Tuesday.

The hiring event will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center located at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive in Spartanburg.

According to the county, there will be representatives from several departments including:

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center

Spartanburg County 911

Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation

Spartanburg County Assessor’s Office

Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office

Spartanburg County Public Works

Representatives can talk to you about open positions (both full-time and part-time).

If you are interested, you can attend the hiring event to apply or get a head start by filling out the application online.