SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County will host a hiring event Tuesday.
The hiring event will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center located at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive in Spartanburg.
According to the county, there will be representatives from several departments including:
- Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center
- Spartanburg County 911
- Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation
- Spartanburg County Assessor’s Office
- Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office
- Spartanburg County Public Works
Representatives can talk to you about open positions (both full-time and part-time).
If you are interested, you can attend the hiring event to apply or get a head start by filling out the application online.