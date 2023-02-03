BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County will widen Belcher Road and will build a new bridge over Lawsons Fork Creek in March.

County officials said the project should be completed by the end of 2023 or by early 2024.

“Every time we get a big rain, yeah, it’s a flood that comes through my yard and goes to this creek right below my house,” Jerry Hall said.

Residents complained to the county that the area – and by extension the low-lying bridge – are prone to flooding.

To find out just how bad flooding could get, the county contracted a 100-year flood study.

The analysis found that given the right conditions, the bridge over Lawsons Fork Creek could be submerged under seven feet of water.

The county began work in fall of 2022 to replace the bridge and to widen the road leading into and out of it. So far, the county has acquired more land to widen the road and has begun work to relocate utilities.

Construction on the bridge – which will be eight feet taller than its predecessor – is set to begin early next month.

During construction, detours will be set up.