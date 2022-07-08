SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Safety upgrades on roads and bridges will mean detours for drivers across Spartanburg County.

Officials said some of the most pressing projects are in Boiling Springs. One of those is realigning Fourth Street for safety and better traffic flow.

Millions of dollars are being invested to help smooth the way for drivers in Spartanburg County.

“It’s also a safety issue of making sure our roads are safe for drivers out there. So, the traffic flow and safety are always the biggest two things we’re looking at,” said State Representative Steven Long (R-Spartanburg).

Rep. Long helps oversee the County Transportation Committee. He says the biggest project is along the Valley Falls Corridor.

“Where Fourth Street comes into Valley Falls, relocate the Valley Falls Road. I know the county is also doing some significant work where the recycling center is at Valley Falls,” he said.

He said they’re changing how Fourth Street meets Hanging Rock Road.

“Fourth Street had a really sharp, really dangerous curve in it and the road terminated at a weird location at Valley Falls Road,” said Long.

Drivers can expect detours and some traffic delays.

Candace Beebe just moved to Boiling Springs and said she has spent more time behind the wheel.

“It was backed up. I probably sat still for about 10 minutes,” said Beebe.

She said around the recycling center, traffic can be backed up for more than half a mile.

“I think it’s a good thing. The traffic can be a little frustrating at times, but overall, I think it will be worth it in the end,” she said.

Long said another big project is along the Belcher Road corridor, starting with the bridge.

With all of their projects, Long said they look at three things.

“Safety, traffic flow and then the condition of the road,” said Long.

He said the funding is coming from county dollars and the Transportation Committee, which uses state gas tax dollars

“A lot of these projects, it’s more than just going in and repaving, they’re going down to the road bed, rebuilding that. So, it’s going to last a lot longer,” he said.

Long said they hope each project makes a safer commute. He said a lot of the projects are multi-phase. Some will be done in a couple of weeks, while others could take up to a year.

Another big project is along Clark Road, where drivers can expect detours while construction is ongoing.