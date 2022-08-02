SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the collection of 164 firearms during the city’s ‘Gun Take Back’ event in late July.

The event was held on July 30 with the backing of the City of Spartanburg, which created an opportunity for local citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms.

“This effort has allowed us to proactively engage with citizens to lessen opportunities for the inappropriate use of those firearms that were collected,” the police department wrote in a release.

$10,000 in gift cards were acquired to fund the event, and with a larger community response they purchased an additional $6,300 to provide as compensation for the weapons turned in.