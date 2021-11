SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Community College announced Chaser as its first ever mascot Tuesday afternoon.

SCC officials chose that name because they want students to chase their dreams and inspire others to do the same.

Spartanburg’s own Chase the Border Collie will serve as the first mascot.

School officials said no matter the background of the student or where they came from, they can dream it! chase it! live it!