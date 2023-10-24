DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Community College is offering a class this weekend to help pet owners navigate emergency situations their furry friends could wind up in.

This Saturday the college will hold a dog and cat first aid and CPR training class, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at it’s Tyger River Campus in Duncan.

Attendees will learn how to handle a host of scenarios including choking, burns, constipation or diarrhea, drowning, electric shocks, poisoning, seizures, snake bites or bee stings.

The class is $40 and attendees do not need to bring their pets with them – all instruction is done using stuffed animals.

For more information or to sign up, contact Spartanburg Community College.