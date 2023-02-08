SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The affordability of housing in Spartanburg County is up for discussion and county leaders want to hear from you.

Spartanburg County is trying to increase housing options, making sure it’s affordable and accessible to all its residents, regardless of age or income level.

“This is vitally important that we make sure we have the correct kind of housing available to any and all walks of life,” said Spartanburg County spokesperson Scottie Kay Blackwell.

Expanding access to affordable housing is part of the county’s five-year strategic plan.

The question they’re asking is, “what is affordable?”

“We want to know what they’re experiencing and then take that data back and include it with what we do moving forward,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell said a consultant is looking at current and future needs.

“This consultant we’ve chosen will come in and look at the layout of the land and see what our county currently offers, in terms of housing,” she said.

They will be looking at household sizes, incomes and what types, to help gauge what they need.

“The goal is to come up with a plan where we can offer housing that is affordable to different people. If you’re owning a house or if you’re renting a house, various price points, various locations within the county,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell said they can’t make plans for the community without hearing from residents.

They have an online survey they want everyone to complete.

“This survey will help us, it would just solidify the data that we need, in order to move forward,” said Blackwell.

Residents 7NEWS spoke with, who have lived in the county for years, gave their thoughts on the current housing situation.

“More thought out and intentional construction needs to be done. They just all look like boxes,” said Ivan Curry.

“I think Spartanburg County needs more affordable housing, particularly low-income housing,” said Brian Gregory.

Public input plays a huge role, but the assessment will also include many other items.

“Current housing inventory, it will include a housing market analysis for both rental and home ownership, housing for special needs population, seniors and the chronically homeless,” said Blackwell.

With a report being presented to council at the end.



“This whole process is our effort to help address the barriers that our citizens may face when finding, or keeping, housing in Spartanburg County,” said Blackwell.

There will be three open houses for public input:

February 9, 2023 from 5:30 – 7:00pm

Boiling Springs Community Park

182 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

February 20, 2023 from 5:30 – 7:00pm

Timken Community Center

180 Foster St, Cowpens, SC 29330