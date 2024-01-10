SPARTANBURG COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – Heavy rains swept over Spartanburg County on Tuesday creating some problems for travelers.

“We do have a couple of roads that are closed from the heavy rain, one of those roads being Hatchett Road in the Walnut Grove Area,” Scottie Kay Blackwell, Spartanburg Communication Manager, said. “We’re probably going to have an engineering study done to see what we can do to not only make that road drivable but safe again and that’s going to take several weeks so we ask our residents we ask our drivers to please be patient with us.”

The second road closure is Bagwell Farms.

“Which is an entrance to a neighborhood on the Eastside of Spartanburg, there were three metal pipes under the road two of which caved in or collapsed.”

Resident of 13 years Randell Jones said this is the first time he’s ever seen Bagwell Farms impacted by weather.

“No never, not to my knowledge, I come up and down this road everyday.”

The county said it they are working to get these two roads repaired as soon as possible.

“We got all hands on deck, we got these guys out there determining what is the most effective way going about the repair process would be, but also what is safest for our residents because safety is our top priority,” Blackwell said. “Unfortunately, it is common to have this sort of aftermath after severe and inclement weather like we saw yesterday. Sometimes we are lucky and the roads don’t cave in but sometimes we have what we had yesterday.”

The county is asking residents to report any damage they see on county roads to them so they can begin the repair process.

The county said on Wednesday Davis Trading Post in Chesnee and Carolina Drive reopened.