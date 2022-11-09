SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All the Republican candidates running for Spartanburg County Council have won.

Manning Lynch was running for Chairman, Jack Mabry for District 2, Bob Walker for District 5, and Jessica Coker for District 6.

The Director of Elections, Adam Hammons, said over 94,000 people voted. He said they usually expect a 50% voter turnout for Midterm Elections.

“Turnout will be right around 100,000 people. That’s kind of what we’re assuming. We’re planning for 60-65%, we always overprepare,” said Hammons. “Historically, these mid-term elections in Spartanburg have been 48-53%.”

7NEWS spoke with voters who said they were happy they got to cast their ballots.

“I hope that everyone who came out today did what they needed to do for their own good and got done what they needed to get done. Hopefully, we can do things right and move on,” said Heidi Kunz.

Everyone that ran for Spartanburg County Council were all incumbents and ran unopposed.

