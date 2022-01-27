Spartanburg County deputies locate missing, endangered woman

UPDATE: She has been found safe and is being checked by medical personnel. Our original story is below.



SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for an elderly woman they describe as endangered.

Mary Sellers is described as a white female, 75-years-old with salt and pepper hair and hazel/green eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and approximately 150 pounds. She suffers from dementia.

Sellers was last seen near her home on Hammett Grove Road in Spartanburg County Wednesday.

Deputies believe that she left her home on foot as her car and cell phone were still at the home.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.