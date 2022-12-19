SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies will spread good tidings during the annual “Shop with the Sheriff” event on Tuesday for children who have experienced violent crimes.

Ten children will be taken through the Walmart in Boiling Springs at 10 a.m. to purchase items on Tuesday.

Shop with the Sheriff (Source: Spartanburg County)

Shop with the Sheriff (Source: Spartanburg County)

Shop with the Sheriff (Source: Spartanburg County)

Shop with the Sheriff (Source: Spartanburg County)

Shop with the Sheriff 2021 (Source: Spartanburg County)

Each child received a $100 Walmart gift card, and a helping hand to push their shopping cart, which deputies said they were more than willing to offer.

The annual event is hosted by Spartanburg County and organized by the Office of Victim Assistance.

Officials said the children who participate in this program have been affected by crime, were recommended by a Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy, or are a part of the Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program.

The event is sponsored by Walmart.