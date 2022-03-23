SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County road is getting some protection from the weather.

County officials said a creek along Fairwinds Road, in Landrum, is causing parts of it to be unsafe. Starting in April, they said some of it will be shut down to keep portions of it from washing away.

“We’ve always had to remove debris there in the last few storms, because it’s piling up in that bend. It’s causing, like I said, the road to wash and it’s getting to where it’s going to cause integrity to the roadbed itself,” said Timothy Sherbert.

Timothy Sherbert, with Spartanburg County, said they’ve been monitoring the creek and they’ve seen how the storms have changed things.

“It has caused the creek to move further south, and it’s got a 90-degree bend in it now, and it’s very close to the road. We’re starting to see some of the soil, that’s part of the roadbed, sheer off and go into the creek,” he said.

Sherbert said this is a storm water issue project and only affects parts of the road.

“It’s a safety issue with the creek itself, it’s just creek work and it’s just creek work, is all it’s going to be,” said Sherbert.

Residents along Fairwinds said the pileup of debris, after a storm, gets pretty bad.

“It washes the gravel, there’ll be a whole pile of gravel down there after a hard rain, for a day or two, it’ll be full of gravel,” said resident Belton Fowler.

Sherbert said the county does have plans to fix the entire road later on.

“Their road, itself, is on a scheduled project to be resurfaced, or reclaimed,” he said.

The residents 7NEWS spoke with are glad to hear it.

“I’m absolutely for it, I mean, it should have already been done. I mean, you’ve got a mile here of tore up road that’s not wide enough for two cars to pass,” said Fowler.

Sherbert said the road will be closed beginning April 4, and detours will be marked.



“We’re gonna straighten the creek out, refill and compact the dirt where it’s washed out next to the road,” said Sherbert.

He said the county plans to have this project done by May 1, but a lot of that depends on the weather. He said the county plans to replace the bridge, along the road, in the next three years.