SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – To the veterans of Spartanburg County, behind each name written on the walls at Duncan Park, is a fallen hero who should never be forgotten.

“Many of them were very young and what they gave up for the nation, they gave up their life, they gave up their future, they gave up being married someday and having a family and celebrating memorial days,” said Ed Hall, Post Legion 28 historian and Vietnam War veteran.

Local veterans and community members spent Monday afternoon taking a moment to remember. It was a Memorial Day filled with tributes both personal and shared.

“These brave men and women are not only the heart and soul of our country, county and state, they are the very spine and backbone of America,” said US Army Master Sergeant Brent D. Cobb.

Standing at the front of the ceremony was a table with one chair, to represent those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A sacrifice these Spartanburg County veterans hope is never forgotten.

“The purpose is to honor them so they’re never forgotten,” said Hall. “The names on this wall here represent soldiers and sailors that served in all these wars, in all corners of the earth.”

A wreath laying ceremony took place as a sign of respect. It was one of many opportunities to reflect about what the day means.

“As we pause and pray, we pledge to continue to defend freedom in their honor,” said Cobb.

The county hopes this tradition will always stand, but also hopes the importance of ceremonies like this one are felt more and more every year.

“For the last three, I think four years, South Carolina has been ranked the most patriotic state in the United States of America, particularly as it pertains to veterans and those who have given their lives,” said State Senator Josh Kimbrell, District 11 representative. “I think that’s something to be proud of whether you’re a native of South Carolina or you got here as fast as you could, I think it’s important that this state maintains this culture.”