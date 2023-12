SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at the Spartanburg County Jail.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, on Saturday, coroners were called after Latrone Jamel McDaniel, 45, died while in custody.

According to the coroner’s office, McDaniel was taken to the hospital on Friday with complaints of leg pain.

An autopsy conducted on Monday showed no signs of foul play, the coroner’s office said.