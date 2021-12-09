Spartanburg County leaders look to hire employees

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County leaders looked to hire employees at a job fair Thursday morning.

The job fair was held at the Cleveland Park Event Center.

Several departments like recycling and solid waste, EMS were looking for new staff members. A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy said there are about 40 positions at the detention center too.

“We need people,” said Deputy Amanda Scealf, who is also a recruiter for the detention division. “You know, we have a low number, and we need those positions filled, and we need those positions filled with people who are compassionate, willing to do the job, and help out their community.”

Scealf said to work at the detention center, people need to have a GED or high school diploma. They will also have to pass a background check and complete the hiring process, before their training would start.

A list of open positions in Spartanburg County and how to apply can be found here.