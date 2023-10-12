SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A traveling memorial to those who served in Vietnam arrives in Spartanburg County next month, but organizers still need help.

The Wall That Heals will be at the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport from November 9-12. It’s going to be open 24-7 while it’s here and officials said they need more volunteers.

Cynthia Long has seen the impact of the wall firsthand. The Air Force veteran traveled the country with a replica.

“It’s an opportunity, one, to learn about a time in our country that many people know little about. Also, to talk to veterans and their family members, and to thank them,” said Long.

“It will allow that healing process to take place that wasn’t able to take place when a lot of our Vietnam veterans’ came home,” said Brent Cobb.

Now it’s coming to Spartanburg County and Long, who used to work for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund said those who served will be honored.

“So, the Wall That Heals is kind of an opportunity for veterans around the United States, their family members, and other individuals to be able to see and honor those veterans who not only who made the ultimate sacrifice, whose names are on the wall, but in addition to that, honor those who served in Vietnam and came back,” she said.

Director of Veterans’ Affairs for the County, Brent Cobb, said those honors will need community support.

“The slots that we mainly need help with are on Veteran’s Day and overnight,” said.

They need around 50 more volunteers.

“So, this allows the family members, the service members and the community to heal, come together and recognize this special group of veterans that didn’t get a proper welcome home,” said Cobb, who is a veteran himself.

Those already volunteering, like Long, said it’s a chance to experience history, thank veterans and get a rewarding experience.

“It’s the only time that it’s going to be in the state of South Carolina this year and we don’t know when it will be back,” said Long.

Anyone 18 and older can volunteer and the shifts are four hours long.

For more on how to sign up, click here.

For the event list while the Wall is in Spartanburg County, click here.