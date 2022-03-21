SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Internet access may improve soon in rural areas of Spartanburg County. The County Council voted Monday to spend $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expand broadband access in rural areas.

“We learned, during the pandemic, how lacking we were in broadband when you get outside the municipalities,” said Councilman David Britt.

The county will now select a broadband carrier to work with, which will put up an additional $10 million to make this project happen. The carrier will then survey the areas and decide how to install the technology.

“This infrastructure is almost comparative to electricity in the 1920s,” said Councilman Justin McCorkle.

“There are lot of people spending a lot of time at home who need this service that we don’t provide in these rural areas, and they can’t afford to do it,” added Councilman Bob Walker.

The county estimates this project will provide internet access to more than 3,500 homes.

“If you’re not 100 percent on board, you don’t need to use the service,” said McCorkle. “But, it does need to be available for our folks who live in rural areas and are working from home or children who may have to go virtual in school and learning.”

The project could take years to complete. County leaders said they are hopeful it will make a big difference for thousands of people.

“We’re going to get it,” said Walker. “We’re going to get it somehow.”