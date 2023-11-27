SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center.

The first hour of the event will be dedicated to local college students only. The remainder of the event is open to everyone.

Spartanburg County officials said the event will give potential candidates the option to apply for open positions on-site while providing an opportunity to be interviewed by hiring leaders and receive contingent job offers.

Some departments that will be represented at the event include:

Sheriff’s Office & Detention Center

911

Roads & Bridges

Planning and Development

Assessor’s Office

For more information on job openings, visit their website.