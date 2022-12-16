SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Spartanburg is working hard to make sure the holiday spirit wasn’t dashed by the shut down of the Ferris wheel.

The wheel closed unexpectedly after being open less than a week.

City officials said they’ve been working on what to do instead, to keep the holiday spirit alive.

They have a list of upcoming events for the whole family to enjoy.

“Our Special Events team got together early this week and started putting their heads together on what we can do for the rest of the holiday season,” said Chris George.

Instead of the Ferris wheel, the residents of Spartanburg can enjoy multiple events made to spread holiday cheer.

“This is entirely new for us, it was something that came together. We put it together for the holiday season,” said George.

Chris George, with the city, said they will have a double movie feature on Wednesday, December 21.

On Christmas Eve, people can enjoy carriage rides starting at the Denny’s Plaza. Then, the holiday fun won’t end after Christmas.

“We’ve had a great year in Spartanburg, particularly downtown, and we just want to celebrate that,” said George.

The city is holding a block party on December 29.

“We’re going to have some vendors that were very popular at some of our events,” said George. “We’re going to have food and live music, and some games.”

George said they want to do something meaningful.

“We didn’t want to leave the holiday season empty downtown, we wanted to make sure that we filled that gap,” he said.

Mayor Jerome Rice said when they heard residents’ complaints about the wheel, they knew they had to shut it down.

“We heard their plea, we asked the residents about their experience, and some of them had a great experience, but it only takes one that really questioned the safety,” he said.

So, the team went to work.

“We want to keep everyone safe, keep everyone happy and make Spartanburg that wonderful place to be,” said the mayor.

All the events are free.

“We don’t want cost to be a barrier to anybody, particularly during the holiday season,” said George.

All members of the family are welcome to come, even the furry ones.

“We want to thank everybody for their understanding,” said George.

“Really come down and experience Morgan Square and downtown Spartanburg,” said Mayor Rice.

George said there will be detours in place for the carriage rides, but they don’t have the list available just yet.

List of upcoming holiday activities in Spartanburg: