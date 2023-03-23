Sweet tooths of Spartanburg will soon have something new to sink into. Crumbl Cookies is set to open a new location on Blackstock Road.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Sweet tooths of Spartanburg will soon have something new to sink into. Crumbl Cookies is set to open a new location on Blackstock Road.

Crumbl Cookies is known for their rotating menu with six cookie flavors on the menu each week, anchored by the staple Milk Chocolate Chip cookie. The menu rotates though new flavors and fan-favorite recipes each week.

All of the cookies are made from scratch and baked fresh each day.

Crumbl has over 600 stores in 47 states, including locations in Greenville and Simpsonville.

Owners of the Spartanburg location told 7NEWS they are aiming to open a store in the area for some time, but supply chain issues caused some delays getting equipment in.

If all goes well and the business can get through the inspection process, it should open later this spring. The new location will hire an opening crew of 50 people.