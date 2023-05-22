SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – After months of waiting, cookie lovers can finally sink their teeth into something new this week.

A new Crumbl location will open 8 a.m. Friday at 117 E Blackstock Road, Suite C.

Crumbl is known for its rotating menu with six flavors on offer each week, anchored by the staple Milk Chocolate Chip cookie. The menu rotates though new flavors and fan-favorite recipes each week.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the company’s 275+ weekly rotating flavors, including the Milk Chocolate Chip.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening.

Starting Wednesday, May 31, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.

The new location is owned by Paul Gallucci and his wife, Robyn.

The couple said after sinking their teeth into a warm chocolate chip cookie, they knew they had to be part of the Crumbl Crew, and the journey to opening their first Crumbl Cookies began.

“We currently operate 4 Crumbl locations in the Carolinas. Operating Crumbl stores has allowed us to pursue our passion of serving people by bringing joy to our neighbors. We are thrilled to be bringing the best cookies in the world to our neighbors.”