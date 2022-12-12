SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Ferris wheel in downtown Spartanburg is closing early due to what the city referred to as concerns about the quality of the ride’s operation.

According to the City of Spartanburg, staff were notified Saturday of concerns from a number of community members regarding the operation of the Ferris wheel.

Due to those concerns, the city decided to end operations for the remainder of the weekend.

After conferring with the owners of the Ferris wheel, the city later decided to cancel the remaining scheduled operating times.

The city said that the Ferris wheel “has not met the quality of operation standards we expect for such amenities in our community.”

“While we are disappointed in this outcome, the city will use this opportunity to evaluate our processes and oversight for future attractions and events in downtown Spartanburg,” the city’s statement continued.

The Ferris wheel was originally intended to be in operation through December 31.