Spartanburg District 3 releases back to school plans

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District Three released their “Return to Learn” plan for the 2020-2021 school year Thursday.

As part of District Three’s plans, families will be given the option of participating in a virtual learning program or the district’s “flexible learning models.”

In the district’s flexible plan, they outline three different levels of in-person and virtual learning based on the spread of COVID-19.

The district said they will choose the level which is most appropriate based on guidelines from DHEC, the CDC, and the South Carolina Department of Education.

(From: Spartanburg County School District 3)

Spartanburg County School District Three said they will require face masks for all students and teachers during transitions and when class activities “significantly reduce physical distancing.”

The district said they will highly recommend face masks at all times.

Every teacher will also be provided with a mask and face shield.

To see the entire plan from Spartanburg County School District Three, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories