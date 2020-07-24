Spartanburg District 3 releases back to school plans

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District Three released their “Return to Learn” plan for the 2020-2021 school year Thursday.

As part of District Three’s plans, families will be given the option of participating in a virtual learning program or the district’s “flexible learning models.”

In the district’s flexible plan, they outline three different levels of in-person and virtual learning based on the spread of COVID-19.

The district said they will choose the level which is most appropriate based on guidelines from DHEC, the CDC, and the South Carolina Department of Education.

Spartanburg County School District Three said they will require face masks for all students and teachers during transitions and when class activities “significantly reduce physical distancing.”

The district said they will highly recommend face masks at all times.

Every teacher will also be provided with a mask and face shield.

To see the entire plan from Spartanburg County School District Three, click here.