Spartanburg District 5 announces back to school plans

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District Five announced plans for a hybrid model of instruction for the 2020-2021 school year Thursday.

The district said the school year will begin on August 17 and will give families the choice to take part in the hybrid instruction or to take part in the online-only option.

The hybrid model will divide students into two groups by last name: students with last names beginning with A through K will attend school on Mondays and Wednesday while students whose last names begin with the letters L through Z will attend Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will be instructed virtually on Friday.

The district has set a deadline of July 29 for families to enroll in the virtual option, the Spartnaburg Five Virtual Academy.

Spartanburg District Five said 1,700 students have already selected the online option.

All students, staff, and visitors at Spartanburg School District Five will be required to wear masks.

For more information on the district’s plan, click here.