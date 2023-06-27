SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg District 5 schools have announced that teachers and other staff members within the district will receive pay raises this school year.

According to officials, the significant pay increase is included in the district’s

2023-24 budget, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees in a

meeting on Monday night.

The $130 Million dollar budget represents a 12.7% increase over the previous fiscal year.

Officials said that as part of the budget, all teachers on the District Five teacher salary

scale will receive an increase of $2,500 in their salary, in addition to their

annual step raise.

All other District Five employees will receive an increase in their pay, comparable to the teacher raise, in addition to their annual step increase.

Those additional employee pay increases are listed as follows:

15% increase (State Mandated) for eligible Bus Drivers (plus step)

4% increase for eligible Administrators (plus step)

5% for all other eligible staff (plus step)

“Our teachers and staff work extremely hard, and they deserve to be rewarded for

how they impact our students every day,” says Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary.

“This is just one way we can show them our appreciation.”