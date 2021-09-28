Spartanburg District Five board member passes away

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A member of the Board of Trustees for Spartanburg District Five, Jeff Proper, passed away Tuesday.

Proper was first elected to the board in 2015.

“Jeff Proper was an incredible champion for Spartanburg District Five Schools, and believed in

our mission of every child, every day,” said Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary. “He leaves a void

on our board, and in our hearts, that we won’t be able to fill.”

Proper served on the curriculum and instruction and finance committees during his time on the board, the district said.

“Our hearts are broken at the news of this loss,” said board chairperson Julie McMakin. “Jeff was a strong supporter of District Five schools, and we’re going to miss him tremendously. Our prayers are with his wife, children and family.”