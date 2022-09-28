LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District One schools paid tribute to the life of a long-time bus driver on Wednesday.

According to district leaders, Lynn Pittman passed away suddenly last week.

Following Pittman’s funeral service, the district honored his life with a procession of buses around Landrum High School to Oak Grove Baptist Church. Pittman’s bus led the procession, driven by the district’s superintendent.

Pittman was recognized in 2019 for driving students more than 1,000,000 miles. Those miles continued to increase over the years, the district said.

District leaders said the bus procession was a small way to honor Pittman’s life and highlight the impact he had on the community.

“He was a special individual and he gave 43 years of his life to serving the students of Spartanburg school district one.” said Jada Tessnier, Chief Communications Officer, Spartanburg District One Schools. “To be able to give a small amount of appreciation back to him was tremendous for us.”

The district said Pittman’s bus will remain in their fleet and will have a new driver when the time comes.