SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new dog park opened in Spartanburg on Thursday morning.

Rail Tail Dog Park is located on South Union Street in downtown Spartanburg.

Grand opening for the Rail Tail (Source: City of Spartanburg)

Its opening was celebrated with a red carpet for dogs to walk and professional photos of owners with their pets.

The park is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.