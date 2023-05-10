SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – After a month of work, the City of Spartanburg Rail Trail Dog Park has reopened.

On Wednesday the city parks and recreation department took to social media to announce the upper portion of the Rail Trail Dog Park was officially back open for visitors.

The park, located at 827 Union Street, closed on April 10 for renovation. Work was supposed to end in April, but was extended through May.

Work is still happening on the lower portion of the Rail Trail Dog Park.

When renovations are completed the park will be split into two areas, one for small dogs and one for medium and large breeds.