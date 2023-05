SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Downtown Airports is hosting a fair Saturday.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spartanburg Downtown Airport located at 500 Ammons Road.

The event is free and so is parking. However, bring money to pay for the food trucks.

While at the fair, you can ride airplanes, see aircraft, and get your face painted.

The Spartanburg Humane Society will also be at the fair with pet adoptions.