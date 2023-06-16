SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you were near Spartanburg Community College on Friday, you might have seen a drone in the sky and emergency vehicles. It was all a part of a large-scale training exercise in Spartanburg County with multiple agencies involved to prepare first responders for a disaster they hope will never happen.

There were yellow tents, hazmat suits, and people dressed in black plastic bags. At times it was like watching a movie, but one that could become real.

“As you can see all the time, anything can happen, anywhere at any time.” said Doug Bryson, director of Spartanburg County Office of Emergency Services.

One of those possibilities is a hazmat emergency.

“It could easily be something going up the interstate – on I-85, I-26 – something coming into GSP Airport. We have a lot of commodities that come and go through the county every day, let alone the facilities in the county, chemicals and things that they produce,” Bryson added.

That makes it important for the county to be prepared for all kinds of scenarios.

“You will react as you train, and so I have sent my people to training and put them in scenarios where there are competent people around that can help us learn to make sure if we have a situation like that we can respond and be as quick as we can,” said Rusty Clevenger, Spartanburg County Coroner.

Most of Friday’s training centered around exposure to an unknown powder and moving patients to different locations.