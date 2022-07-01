The City of Spartanburg expecting thousands for their Independence Day event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg is holding their annual Red, White & Boom event on Monday. They expect thousands of people, tons of food and a lot of fireworks.

“A fun-filled, free evening for the family and we’re so excited about it,” said Spartanburg Special Events Manager Aundi Hunter.

Live music, fun activities and tons of fireworks is what the Red, White & Boom celebration is all about.

“So, Red, White & Boom is where we bring all the spectacular fireworks, fun right here to Barnet Park in downtown Spartanburg,” said Hunter.

Admission is free to the annual event. The only thing you have to pay for is the food.

“[The festival] has tons of awesome vendors, including tasty barbeque, shaved ice, all kinds of things,” said Hunter.

Hunter said there will be a kids zone, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, with presentation of colors and the main event being a big fireworks show.

“We’re one of the only ones that have it on the Fourth of July, so instead of having to worry about your uncle over there burning something up, come to the park. We have professionals who do it for free,” she said.

Lisa Neary just moved to the area and said she can’t wait to enjoy the show.

“I think it’s amazing, because I’ve been to light shows in different states, and this is pretty cool, it is. I mean Spartanburg’s got it going on, anyway,” said Neary.

She said this time of the year brings people together.

“I’m just excited that it’s the Fourth of July, it’s just a summer month, you know? And it’s a great time of the year,” she said.

Hunter said this year’s celebration is going to be bigger and better than ever.

“I would say we’re going to fill the park and the park’s capacity is 5,000,” she said.

She said the city is excited to do something special for families in the area.

“The city is over the moon, I would say we’re beyond blown away,” Hunter laughed. “No pun intended, but by being able to bring this awesome, free event for community members to enjoy.”

Set up will begin early on Monday and the gates to Barnet Park will open at 5:30 for the Independence Day celebration. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Hunter said everything should wrap up around 10 p.m.

While parking will be available for free at city garages, the city said parking will not be available at First Baptist Church this year.