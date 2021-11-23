Spartanburg family counts blessings after armed robbery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The investigation is continuing into a string of armed robberies on Spartanburg’s west side.

The first of three incidents happened in the parking lot of Wasabi Sushi Bar on Friday. It involved a teenager whose family is now counting their blessings.

“It was around 8:30 p.m. I had just got to Wasabi. I was waiting on a friend to get off work and not even five minutes later this dude comes up to my window and he asked for change and I told him I don’t have any. Then like a second later this other guy opened the passenger door, aimed a gun at me and tells me to get out of the car,” said Nicholas Rogers, the victim in Friday’s incident.

It’s something that no one ever thinks they will experience.

“You always think it’s going to be somebody else. You don’t ever think it’s going to be your child,” said Rod and Miranda Rogers, Nicholas’ parents.

Rod and Miranda Rogers are parents of 18-year-old Nicholas, the victim of what police are investigating as an attempted kidnapping and robbery.

“They told me to keep my head down. He had a gun on me the entire time,” said Nicholas. “It didn’t really feel real, I guess during the moment, until after it happened.”

He told 7News that two men drove him to an ATM, forced him to withdraw money and then searched his car for other valuables.

“Your mind keeps going to what could have been, what could have happened. You know, we were so grateful and so thankful that God brought him home to us and got him home safely,” said Rod Rogers.

This crime is the first, of what police believe to be is a string of crimes, that happened on the west side of Spartanburg this past weekend.

“He’s my heart. He’s my youngest. I mean, I love him. You don’t ever want anything to happen to your kids,” said Miranda Rogers while holding back tears.

“You don’t really think something like this would happen around here. Especially to you. You hear it on the news but you don’t expect it to happen to you,” said Nicholas Rogers.

The Rogers’ family said they are grateful to be together and now have a message to share.

“You have to be aware. You have to be aware of your surroundings,” said Rod Rogers. “You can be a victim anywhere. It doesn’t make it a bad town, it doesn’t mean that this is a bad city to live in. It’s just, there’s evil in the world that we live in.”

“We don’t want any other parents to have to go through what we went through. We don’t want any child to have to go through what Nicholas went through.”

Investigators ask that if you or anyone you know has information about this incident or the other robberies, please call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.