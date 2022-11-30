SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg family is increasing a reward for information in a shooting that happened last August.

The family of Leonard Lyles III is now offering an $11,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The family first announced a $5,000 reward in September. The family then increased the amount to $10,000 in October.

“All of the negative emotions that you can think of, we are experiencing it,” said Lyles’ mother, Melissa Lyles. “From heartbroken to anger, but mostly just heartbroken because of the way our son was murdered.”

More than a year after their son died, the Lyles family is still mourning. Lyles was shot on Oliver Street in Spartanburg in August of last year.

Investigators said Lyles was still conscious when he was found, lying near the road. Lyles died nearly five weeks later.

“That night on Oliver Street, he was attending a gathering, with some friends and some other people that he knew,” said Spartanburg Police investigator Chindar Ryant. “I believe several people out there know exactly what happened and they’re not coming forward.”

Ryant said there were about 30 people at the gathering, but so far, no arrests have been made.

“It angers me as a mother, it angers us as parents to know that somebody took our son’s life, but yet people continue to still remain silent,” said Lyles. “I pray that they don’t sleep well at night. I pray that they see my son’s face everywhere they go.”

Investigators said they have a person of interest in the investigation. Right now, they’re not releasing that person’s identity.

“In order for us to prosecute, we need further evidence,” said Ryant.

Lyles’ family hopes increasing the reward creates an incentive for someone who knows what happened to come forward.

“When you know that there were many people at the gathering, and they know and they saw what happened, but they choose to lie and remain silent, it’s frustrating,” said Lyles.

Investigators said community tips must be credible and lead to an arrest, in order for someone to claim the reward.

If people have any information, they can call Spartanburg Police at 864-596-2065. People can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.