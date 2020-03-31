Spartanburg food pantries, meal sites & soup kitchens need donations, volunteers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Partners for Active Living released a “call for action” to help emergency food providers in Spartanburg County.

Emergency food providers are organizations that provide food to under-resourced people. The organizations offer food through food pantries, soup kitchens, box programs, backpack programs, etc., according to the release.

The providers rely on donations from individuals, grocery stores and restaurants, according to the release. Due to the pandemic, many of these donors have been experiencing their own food sourcing and distribution challenges.

The release said 35,330 people in Spartanburg County relied on these resources before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the call to action, Partners for Active Living said donations are needed at local food resources.

According to the release, volunteers are also needed at several local emergency food organizations. The volunteers will need gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and masks to prepare and distribute food safely. To help keep everyone safe, the organizations are looking for donations of those items as well.

Click here to learn more about what specific organizations need.