Spartanburg Foodshare program holds online fundraiser to help feed community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg food pantry is fighting hunger with a virtual fundraiser this week.

Ruth’s Gleanings executive director said their demand in their Foodshare program has quadrupled since the beginning of the pandemic.

The program distributes 10 tons of food monthly, according to organizers. That feeds more than 600 families and helps to fill pantry shelves.

Harp and Shamrock Croft is just one of the local farms working with Ruth’s Gleanings FoodShare to help provide food for families who are struggling during the pandemic. But there are other farms and distributors working together to help feed those in need.

The farm also helps to deliver fresh local food to other food pantries and families regularly across the county.

The virtual fundraiser will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m.

During the online event, you’ll meet program participants, talk with farmers and find out how to donate.

To get food from the Foodshare program, call (864) 586-2840.

To find out how you can find or get Harp and Shamrock Croft produce are their website harpandshamrockcroft.com and even order online and pickup.